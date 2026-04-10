Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Virat Kohli? ChatGPT Gemini Predicts Winner of Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between RR-RCB

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Baraspara and it promises to be a mouthwatering contest. All the cameras will be on two cricketers - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli. It is expected to be a full house and with both these teams unbeaten in the competition, it is all to play for. What will bring a smile on the faces of the fans is that rain is not expected to play spoilsport.

Google Gemini Gives RCB Edge

As per Google Gemini, RCB has slight edge in the upcoming match. To be precise, Google Gemini is giving them a 53.2 per cent chance to win. This is mainly because of their strong batting power. Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David and Rajat Patidar have been in good form. One reckons it is the RCB middle-order that gives them the slight advantage heading into the game. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will rely heavily on the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi in the middle overs.

When it comes to the head-to-head as well, there is not much to choose between the two sides. In 34 games in the history of the IPL, RCB have enjoyed a slender 17-14 lead over the Royals. Also in recent times, RCB has won four out of the six matches between the two sides since 2023.

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RR vs RCB Probable XII

RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

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