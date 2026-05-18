IPL 2026 to be Rescheduled Due to Fuel Shortage in India? Chairperson Arun Dhumal Gives Clarity

IPL 2026: As we enter the business end of the ongoing Indian Premier League, it seems that the war in West Asia may have an unwanted impact in the cash-rich league. Due to the crisis in West Asia, there is a situation of fuel shortage in India. And not long back, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi urged everyone to conserve fuel in these tough times.

IPL Responds to CTI demands

Soon after that, the Chamber of Trade and Industry head, Brijesh Goyal wrote to the sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, asking him to reschedule the IPL. Following the letter that was sent to the Sports Ministry, IPL Chairperson Arun Dhumal has responded to it.

“So far, there has not been any communication to BCCI to my knowledge,” Dhumal told TNIE.

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“Independent agencies might have their views on certain (things), but we are accountable to the Government of India. If anything comes from the government, we will look into it and certainly adhere to the directions,” he added.

The remaining fixtures will be played in different venues like – Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Dharamsala, and New Chandigarh.