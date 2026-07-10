IPL 2027 in Australia? Report Makes Stunning Claim After BBL Gets a Match in India

IPL 2027: Now that the first match of the Big Bash League will take place in Chennai, there is a high-possibility that one of the IPL matches for the next season gets hosted by Australia. While the IPL match being hosted in Australia is not confirmed at the moment, a report in the The Sydney Morning Herald makes the claim. The report doing the rounds claims that an "open invitation" being extended to the BCCI. The report also quoted sources who claimed that private talks are underway. It would be interesting to see if the BCCI accept the offer and an IPL game is played in Australia.

‘G’day Namaste’ initiative

For the unversed, India and Australia unveiled a Sports Collaboration Roadmap on Friday which aims to expand cooperation in training, sports science, technology and the sports industry, with the inaugural match of the upcoming Big Bash League season in Chennai being the highlight of this collaboration.

BBL in India

In a historic move, the opening game of the Big Bash League for the upcoming season will be played in Chennai. The historic fixture would see Melbourne Renegades face defending champions Perth Scorchers. The game would take place in December. It will be the first time a foreign cricket league match will be staged in India. The eight-team BBL is one of the most followed domestic cricket leagues in the world after IPL and is usually held in the December to February window.

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Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Saturday, 12 December 2026

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2:40pm local/8:10pm AEDT

As per multiple reports, several BBL clubs reportedly expressed interest in playing the overseas fixture. Cricket Australia is treating the Chennai contest as a one-off event for now, but if things go off well - then one can expect to see more BBL games in India.