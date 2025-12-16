IPL Auction 2026: Who Are Prashant Veer And Kartik Sharma, the Stars Who Joined CSK As Highest-Priced Uncapped Players

On December 16, 2025, Prashant Veer's value exploded in the IPL Auction 2026 after CSK's 14.2 crore bid for the player. Chennai's bid for the player made him the costliest uncapped player in the history of IPL, equaling Kartik Sharma, who was brought by CSK for the same price.

Starting with a base price of 30 lakhs, Prashant Veer saw a staggering 47.3 times increase in his final value. The player initially caught attention while playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League and has continued to impress with his performance in the SMAT this year.

In the T20s so far, Prashant Veer has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16 and has claimed 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.45, showcasing his value as an all-rounder. Veer is expected to fill Ravindra Jadeja's role in CSK.

Kartik Sharma To CSK For 14.2 Cr

Kartik Sharma is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter who plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, and the player has already made an impressive stat in domestic cricket. In first-class cricket, Kartik has scored 479 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.54. Notably, this included three centuries.

Meanwhile, in List A, he registered 445 runs in nine matches at an average of 55.62, including two hundreds and two fifties. In T20, he has scored 334 runs at a strike rate of nearly 163 in just 12 matches.

Kartik Sharma And Prashant Veer Join CSK At IPL 2026 Auction

CSK faced stiff competition from SRH in the bidding for Prashant Veer, who had pushed the price till Rs 14 Cr, before the Chennai side sealed the deal for 14.2 cr.