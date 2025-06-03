IPL Final 2025: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration As Phil Salt Takes Spectacular Catch To Dismiss Priyansh Arya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are playing the Indian Premier League final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, the toss was won by Punjab Kings and Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first against RCB. As RCB got down to bat first, the start from the Bengaluru based franchise was an aggressive one until PBKS picked up the wicket of Phil Salt. RCB then continued to struggle for the rest of the innings and were able to put up a 190 runs on board. This set up a target of 191 for PBKS to chase.

Virat Kohli's Animated Reaction As Phil Salt Takes Stunning Catch

During the fifth over of the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were in desperate need of a wicket. It was then that Josh Hazlewood stuck for RCB. On the last ball of the over, Priyash Arya hit the ball towards the boundary. It was then that Phil Salt took a spectacular catch to dismiss the batter. This marked the first wicket for RCB in the innings.

As Phil Salt took the amazing catch and RCB picked up their first wicket, star batter Virat Kohli in vintage fashion celebrated in an aggressive manner.

Virat Kohli Disappoints In IPL 2025 Final

Star batter Virat Kohli who was expected to go big in what is his fourth IPL final, disappointed with the bat. Virat Kohli played an extremely slow innings as the run rate started to go down for RCB. Unlike T20 fashion when batters are required to hit big and go for fours and sixes, Virat Kohli played with an extremely low strike rate of 122 when he was dismissed for 43.