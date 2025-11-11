Mohammed Siraj Looking To Assert Strong Foothold Against South Africa In Kolkata Test: 'I'm Bowling With Good Rhythm'

Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj looks significantly upbeat ahead of the team's next big red-ball challenge against the Proteas men. He also identifies the South African challenge as crucial as they continue the new World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle.

The Indian cricket team opened with a historic series draw in an away series against England at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. They followed it with a 2-0 series triumph over the West Indies at home.

Battling the World Test Champions, South Africa, would be a newfound challenge for India as the visitors have been dominant in red-ball cricket. Under captain Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue will be put to the test against the visiting Proteas Men.

Mohammed Siraj Eyes Solid Showing in Kolkata Test Versus South Africa

Mohammed Siraj has said that the matches against South Africa in the new WTC cycle will be a crucial task, as the visitors will be confident after coming from a series draw in their preceding fixture.

"This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form. We created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies," Mohammed Siraj said on JioStar.

The Indian pacer highlighted that he has been bowling in good rhythm and looks to make the most against South Africa. Siraj also intends to identify the areas that need improvement during the series and looks forward to the challenge.

"Personally, I'm bowling with pleasant rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge," Siraj added.

Team India Gears Up For A Big Challenge Against South Africa In Tests

Team India is currently in the third spot on the World Test Championship Standings and is right behind Australia and Sri Lanka. The Aussies remain undefeated and at the top, while the Lankan Lions have a PCT advantage.

South Africa is currently trailing India at number four, and a series win would push them ahead in the competition.

Winning the series would help India secure the top two spots and gain an advantage by having an increased point percentage.