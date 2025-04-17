'IPL is IPLing': Netizens Flood Social Media After Delhi Capitals Steal Sensational Super Over Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Updated April 17th 2025, 00:38 IST
Delhi Capitals have defeated the Rajasthan Royals in a super over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. This happens to be the first super over in IPL 2025. Incidentally the last super over was played between Delhi and Sunrisers four years ago and the former went on to win that match too.
Batting first Delhi Capitals posted a formidable 188 runs on the board. Abishek Porel's fiery 49 helped the home side to set the stage and both Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs came up with valiant innings to help their cause.
Also Read: DC vs RR: IPL 2025 Going Horribly Wrong For India's White Ball Players? After Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav Faces Injury Scare
Rajasthan looked on course with both Yashavi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana hitting fifties respectively. But Mitchell Starc's brilliant last over led the match to the super over. The Australian went on to concede just 11 ruins in the super over and KL Rahul and Stubbs made sure they left the field with the full points.
Also Read: Delhi Capitals Back On Track With Thrilling Super-Over Win Against Rajasthan Royals, Stamp Authority With All-Round Display
The win helped Delhi reclaim their top position in the IPL table, while Rajasthan Royals are currently 8th.
Published April 17th 2025, 00:38 IST