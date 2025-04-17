'IPL is IPLing': Netizens Flood Social Media After Delhi Capitals Steal Sensational Super Over Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals have defeated the Rajasthan Royals in a super over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. This happens to be the first super over in IPL 2025. Incidentally the last super over was played between Delhi and Sunrisers four years ago and the former went on to win that match too.

Delhi Capitals Snatched Brilliant Victory In Super Over

Batting first Delhi Capitals posted a formidable 188 runs on the board. Abishek Porel's fiery 49 helped the home side to set the stage and both Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs came up with valiant innings to help their cause.

Rajasthan looked on course with both Yashavi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana hitting fifties respectively. But Mitchell Starc's brilliant last over led the match to the super over. The Australian went on to concede just 11 ruins in the super over and KL Rahul and Stubbs made sure they left the field with the full points.

Social Media Reacted after DC vs RR Match Lit Up IPL 2025