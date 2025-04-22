'No Tribute, Money Talks': IPL Leaves Fans Disgusted As Players And Broadcasters Turn Blind Eye To Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL have come under scrutiny for not paying tribute to the people who were injured or have lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Netizens have taken issue with the lack of any mention of the unfortunate incident which happened in the scenic valley of Baisaran. Several people have been injured during the attacks. However, the Indian Premier League did not pay any condolences, leading to outrage on social media.

Netizens Upset Over IPL For Not Mentioning Pahalgam Attack During Broadcast

The terror attacks in Pahalgam have sent chills down the spines all over. Terrorists targeted a group of innocent tourists at the Baisaran Valley, spreading fear as they opened fire from close range. The attackers tried to jolt the peace and harmony of the Kashmir Valley, which is usually brimming with tourists at this time of the year.

The terrorist attacks in Pahalgam have been condemned by notable dignitaries. But the IPL broadcast, which featured the LSG vs DC clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium, had no mention of the unfortunate incident during the toss. No mention was made for the entire stretch of the play. ‘X’ users have called out the IPL for showing no condolences towards the innocents affected due to the attacks, with one of them tweeting, “No tribute. Because MONEY talks.”

Other ‘X’ users also vented a similar feeling towards the BCCI and IPL.

Ex-India Stars Express Sorrow After Pahalgam Attack

Unlike the BCCI, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir have condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and have condemned the actions. Coach Gambhir has expressed his prayers for the families of the deceased and believes India will retaliate.

“Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike,” Gambhir tweeted on ‘X’.