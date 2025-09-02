Sanju Samson to be Snubbed Despite KCL Heroics? Ex-KKR Star Makes Huge Claim Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is in ominous form ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Once the Team India squad for the continental tournament was announced, the big question was - will Samson find a spot in the playing XI? This talk is taking place because Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice-captain of the side and that means he becomes a certainty in the XI.

Will Samson Still Miss Out?

But then, just to put all the talk to bed, Samson started firing in the KCL. In the ongoing season of the KCL, Samson has featured in six matches and amassed 368 runs at an average of 73.60 and a staggering strike rate of 183.80. This features three fifties and a century.

Despite all of this, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Jitesh Sharma will edge Samson to the playing XI.

"I feel Jitesh Sharma will play in the XI. We shouldn't think too much about positions one to three because he won't get a chance there. However, his numbers at positions four to seven have become a lot better. He has a strike rate of 166 and an average of 28. He is the first batter whose strike rate is above 150. So when the pecking order is prepared, he will go right to the top. Jitesh Sharma's numbers have looked the best among everyone else. He is shining bright and seems to be at number one. I really hope he has a good Asia Cup," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"But when I look at his numbers from four to seven, he has played 98 matches with an average of 20 and a strike rate of 126. Neither the strike rate nor the average looks very good there. You would keep Sanju as a frontrunner at the top, but suddenly, when you change his batting position, he goes down in the list,” he added.

Will BCCI Break Samson's Heart?