Pat Cummins Ignored For Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Return Series vs Australia Due to Ashes

Ind vs Aus: Hosts Australia will not be full-strength when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their much-awaited return to international cricket. As confirmed by Cricket Australia, Pat Cummins will not be featuring in that series. As per CA, Cummins would be continuing his rehabilitation plan and getting ready for the Ashes.

‘Will continue his rehabilitation plan’

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India or New Zealand and will continue his rehabilitation plan, with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," the CA statement read.

"Despite this planned (rest) period, Cummins has experienced some ongoing lower back pain following the West Indies Test tour," Cricket Australia said.

"Further investigation has identified a level of lumbar bone stress that will require further management over the coming months."

There is no clarity over Cummins' return and that makes things interesting as he is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming Ashes. For the unversed, the first Test against England begins on November 21 in Perth, that happens just after the series against India and New Zealand. Following the 2-2 draw in 2023, Australia retained the Ashes in England and they would hope to do the same. In that series, Cummins picked up a total of 18 wickets.

All Eyes on RoKo