Updated 2 September 2025 at 09:42 IST

Pat Cummins Ignored For Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Return Series vs Australia Due to Ashes

Ind vs Aus: When Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli make their ODI return in Australia, the hosts will not be full strength as they will not have the services of Pat Cummins.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma | Image: BCCI/ICC
Ind vs Aus: Hosts Australia will not be full-strength when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their much-awaited return to international cricket. As confirmed by Cricket Australia, Pat Cummins will not be featuring in that series. As per CA, Cummins would be continuing his rehabilitation plan and getting ready for the Ashes. 

‘Will continue his rehabilitation plan’

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India or New Zealand and will continue his rehabilitation plan, with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," the CA statement read.

"Despite this planned (rest) period, Cummins has experienced some ongoing lower back pain following the West Indies Test tour," Cricket Australia said.

"Further investigation has identified a level of lumbar bone stress that will require further management over the coming months."

There is no clarity over Cummins' return and that makes things interesting as he is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming Ashes. For the unversed, the first Test against England begins on November 21 in Perth, that happens just after the series against India and New Zealand. Following the 2-2 draw in 2023, Australia retained the Ashes in England and they would hope to do the same. In that series, Cummins picked up a total of 18 wickets. 

All Eyes on RoKo

The world is eagerly waiting for the return of Rohit and Kohli. There is much speculation over the future of their ODI careers. While most reckon they want to stay on till the 2027 ODI WC, others feel that it will be difficult for them to maintain their fitness levels till then. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 2 September 2025 at 09:35 IST

