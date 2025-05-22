IPL Youngsters Rewarded; Ayush Mhatre to Lead India U19 Team for England Tour, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Finds Spot in 16-Member Squad

As India gear up for their tour of England, India's U19 squad will also be travelling to England for a series which included five one day matches and two-multiday matches. The series is scheduled to take place on June 24 and will go on till July 23. Ahead of the U19 series between India and England, the BCCI have announced the squad for the series. The 16-member squad features a lot of star studded youngsters who have been taking the currently ongoing Indian Premier League by storm.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre Included In India's U19 Squad

The BCCI announced India's U19 squad for the series to be played in England. Ayush Mhatre who has been a fantastic find for Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League was named as the captain for the 16-member squad which will be travelling to England. Abhigyan Kundu was named as the vice captain of the side.

14-year old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi who has impressed fans and cricket pundits around the world with his aggressive batting and his constant record breaking performances also found his way in the squad. All eyes during the tour will be on Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the England tour will also test their skills in red ball cricket.

Both youngsters made their debut in the middle of the IPL season and have continued to impress fans.

India's U19 Squad For The Series In England

Here is India's U19 squad for the series in England-

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh