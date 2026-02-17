Updated 17 February 2026 at 13:56 IST
IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch live telecast of Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match
IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming: Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe can seal a spot in the Super 8 at the cost of Australia with a win over Ireland at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.
IRE vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: A spirited Zimbabwe take on Ireland in a crucial Group B match. There is no doubt that in-form Zimbabwe will start slight favourites. In fact, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 8 stage with three wins in three games. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland, Australia would be out of the T20 World Cup.
When is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland going to take place?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will take place on Tuesday, February 17.
Where is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland going to take place?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.
What time will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland start?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.
Where can I watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE on TV in India?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
How can I watch livestreaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland in India?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.
IRE vs ZIM Squads
Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa
