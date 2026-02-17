IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch live telecast of Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match

IRE vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: A spirited Zimbabwe take on Ireland in a crucial Group B match. There is no doubt that in-form Zimbabwe will start slight favourites. In fact, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 8 stage with three wins in three games. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland, Australia would be out of the T20 World Cup.

When is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland going to take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will take place on Tuesday, February 17.

Where is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland going to take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 32 between Zimbabwe vs Ireland will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

IRE vs ZIM Squads

Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping