Jack Jarvis Replaces Injured Safyaan Sharif In Scotland Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Jack Jarvis has been approved as a replacement for Safyaan Sharif by the Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, according to ICC.

Sharif injured his right groin during a team training session on February 12. He will be replaced by Jarvis, who has played eight T20I matches for Scotland and was already with the squad as a travelling reserve.

The ETC of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan - ICC General Manager - Cricket (ICC Representative), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative), and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

Advertisement

Scotland have won one out of their three group-stage matches in the tournament so far, and they will face Nepal on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Richie Berrington-led side started their campaign with a defeat against two-time champions West Indies, but won their next match against the fellow European side, Italy. They fought well with England but eventually lost the match by five wickets in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Scotland were added to the 20-nation tournament in the 11th hour after Bangladesh were dropped from the tournament after refusing to travel to India for their scheduled fixtures.

Scotland have already been eliminated from the next stage of the tournament, which is the Super Eights. West Indies and England have qualified for the Super Eights from Group C. Now, the European side will try to finish their fifth T20 World Cup campaign with one more win over Nepal, when they clash against each other on Tuesday in Mumbai.