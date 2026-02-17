Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam GOAT Debate Unfair? Dinesh Karthik Settles it Once And For All

Kohli vs Babar GOAT Debate: It is no secret that fans love the Virat Kohli versus Babar Azam GOAT debate. For years, innumerable fans in India and Pakistan have been hyping it up - but was it ever real? Wasn't Kohli far ahead of Babar - in every format? Numbers show Kohli is ahead of Babar in every format, yet the two names are taken in the same breath. Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has gone on to settle the debate once and for all.

‘Every game cannot be easy’

After India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Karthik questioned Babar's shot selection as he reckoned with the backs to the wall, Kohli would never have played a shot like that. And hence he feels the comparison is a little unfair.

“I cannot imagine Virat Kohli playing that shot that early in the innings. That is submission,” Karthik said. “It is not having belief in what it takes to win or how to take your team closer to victory," he said on Cricbuzz.

“That absorption of pressure is what makes greatness,” he added. “Every game cannot be easy where you just come and play a few shots.”

Pakistan Cricket in Doldrums

It would not be unfair to say that cricket in Pakistan is in doldrums and there are multiple reports suggesting that senior players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are likely to be dropped for their final group-stage game against Namibia. It is a must-win game for the Men in Green if they have to qualify for the Super 8.

