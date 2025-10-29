Irfan Pathan Admits Suryakumar Yadav's Form is a Concern, Gives Stunning Scoreline Prediction For India-Australia T20 Series

India vs Australia: Spotlight will be on India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav as the side gets ready to challenge Australia in a five-match T20I series. But despite Suryakumar's woeful form, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan backed the T20 captain to bounce back to good form in Australia as he reckons the pitches there would suit his style of play.

‘Feel Australian pitches will help him regain rhythm’

“One concern is Suryakumar Yadav’s form. His strike rate has been around 166, and no one has scored more runs than him in T20Is recently. But lately, his average has dropped to around 20, and he hasn’t been converting starts into big scores. His IPL form was great, but he hasn’t carried that into internationals,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

“Still, I feel Australian pitches will help him regain rhythm. He uses bowlers’ pace beautifully and plays square of the wicket very well. Remember his debut shot – a pull off Jofra Archer using his pace? That’s his trademark. If the bounce works in his favour, he could easily get back in form,” he added.

India Win 4-1

Pathan has also come up with a bold scoreline prediction for the five-match series. As per Pathan, India is a good T20 side and they should win the series 4-1.

“The first match will be in Canberra at Manuka Oval. In my opinion, if India plays their best cricket, they can win the series 4-1. Even though it’s in Australia, India looks the stronger team," Pathan predicted.