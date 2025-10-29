WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav's Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer's Speedy Recovery During Chhat Puja in Heartwarming Move

Ind vs Aus: Spotlight would be on Suryakumar Yadav when India lock horns with Australia in a five-match T20I series. But even before the series gets underway, there was an incident that depressed all cricket fans and that was the injury to star cricketer Shreyas Iyer. During the three-match ODI series, Iyer, who is the vice-captain of the side, picked up an injury while taking a catch.

While Iyer is still in a Sydney hospital recovering, Suryakumar's mother was seen praying for Iyer's speedy recovery during Chhat Puja. Here is the viral clip.

Meanwhile, Iyer is currently out of danger and is on the road to recovery. While there is no confirmation over when he makes it back, it is understood that the Indian board is making arrangements so that Iyer's sister Sreshtha can travel to Sydney and be her brother.

At the pre-match presser ahead of the T20I series Suryakumar provided an update on Iyer when asked: “When I got to know about his injury, I called our physio Kamlesh Jain. Iyer has been replying on the phone now, which means he is stable.”

“It’s unfortunate what happened, and such cases are rare. But rare things happen to rare talent like Shreyas Iyer. By God’s grace, everything is fine. We’ll take him back home after the series,” he added.

Can SKY Bounce Back in Form?

Suryakumar is one of the most feared T20I batters in the world, but off late the former No. 1 has not been able to get the big runs or make an impact with the bat.