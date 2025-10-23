Irfan Pathan Bizarrely Defends Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Over Controversial Sarfaraz Khan Snub: 'It Might Look Wrong...'

Sarfaraz Khan, the Mumbai batter, made headlines after he did not get picked for the India-A side recently, despite having been excessively impressive with the bat in domestic cricket for roughly 3-4 seasons. While the Sarfaraz snub has meant that Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar face backlash, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has now come in to defend the coach and the selector. Taking to his social media account, Pathan claimed that the coach and the selector must be having a plan.

‘Don’t twist things’

He wrote: “Selectors and the coach (management) will always have a plan. Sometimes it might look wrong in the fans’ eyes, but please don’t twist things or create narratives that aren’t even close to the truth.”

As bizarre as it may sound, the Sarfaraz snub has sparked a political war, where some reckon he has not been treated fairly because of his surname. Tainted Congress leader Shama Mohamad put out a tweet on Wednesday, hinting that India coach Gautam Gambhir could be behind the snub.

India-A Squads

Squad For The 1st Four-Day Match: Rishabh Pant (c /wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain

