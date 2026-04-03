WATCH | Rohit Sharma Fans Create Stampede-Like Situation Outside Team Hotel in Delhi Ahead of IPL 2026 Match vs DC

DC vs MI, IPL 2026: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma got gheraoed by fans outside the team hotel in Delhi. The incident took place on Thursday after MI's training. To be honest, things could have turned ugly as everybody wanted to get a glimpse of him. The clip just goes on to show the popularity of Rohit.

For the unversed, Rohit is actively playing only one format and hence to see such adulation and love for him is heartwarming. Here is the clip that has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

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Rohit is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL. He is no more the captain of the MI side but still continues to be an important player for the franchise at the top of the order. He is one of the most prolific run-getter in the history of the cash-rich league with 7124 runs in 273 games. Rohit will certainly hold the key to MI's fortunes in the ongoing 2026 season. He got MI off to a flyer in their opener against KKR. He hit a maverick 78 off 38 balls at the Wankhede in MI's season opener. His blazing knock was laced with six sixes and six boundaries as well.

Can MI go The Distance?

There is little to no doubt that MI have the arsenal to go all the way. They have also got their campaign off to a winning start by getting the better of KKR. Now they would be a confident bunch ahead of their clash with the Delhi Capitals on April 4.