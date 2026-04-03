WATCH | Sarfaraz Khan in Awe of MS Dhoni During CSK's Net Session Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash vs PBKS: 'Tu Kya Karega 45 Mein?'

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Sarfaraz Khan seemed to be in awe of veteran MS Dhoni and his abilities at his age. In a clip that is now going viral, Sarfaraz is sitting beside the CSK nets where MS Dhoni is batting. Sarfaraz is in company of his brother Musheer. Sarfaraz candidly asks Musheer if they would be able to play cricket the way Dhoni does at his age.

Dhoni, who did not play CSK's first game due to a calf strain, was seen hitting the ball well on Thursday evening, a day before Chennai's clash against Punjab. Here is the clip where Sarfaraz can be seen speaking about Dhoni with his brother.

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There is much speculation over Dhoni will play or not. Amid all the speculations, it seems the franchise may just hold Dhoni back a little further considering his age and the fact that the body may not be able to take the grind. While Dhoni may not feature in the game against Punjab, Dewald Brevis may return to the side. If Brevis returns, it will be a big boost for CSK. While captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained non-committal about the Brevis' participation, but South African batted in the nets away from the main group and looked comfortable.

CSK-PBKS Predicted XIIs

CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry

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