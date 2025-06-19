'Their Performances Had Been Missing': Irfan Pathan Gives Big Remark On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Retirement, Refuses to Appease Fans

IND vs ENG 1st Test: The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series starts on June 20, 2025, and the first Test match will be played in Headingley, Leeds. India is starting their World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign with a five-match series against England. The biggest talking point of the series is that a young Indian team will lock horns with a bullish English team in their backyard.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team for the first time in an overseas tour. As confirmed by the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill will bat at number four for India, and he will have a big responsibility on his shoulders to deliver for India from the front, as the leader of the pack. India last won a Test series in England back in 2007, and since then they haven't been able to replicate what Rahul Dravid and his team achieved.

Irfan Pathan Gives Big Comment On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

The Indian team that will play against England is largely devoid of experience. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from the Test format in a span of four days in the month of May this year, when the IPL was halted for nine days. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has now come forward and has said that the absence of Virat and Rohit from the Test format will not hamper India's chances of winning the series.

'Everyone believes that the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make a difference. But I believe that it will not make any difference in terms of performance. Their performances had been missing for the past year and a half,' said Irfan Pathan on his YouTube channel.

Irfan Backs Karun Nair