'It Is A Huge Factor': Irfan Pathan Hails India All-Rounder As Biggest Factor Behind The Men In Blue's Dominant Run In T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav's T20I team continues to steamroll oppositions in the shortest international format. India recently defeated Australia 2-1 in the ongoing five-match T20I series and now their next assignment will be against South Africa at home. Despite two matches of the series being washed away due to rain, India managed to clinch the series despite being 1-0 down.

India are currently preparing for the World T20 that will be played next year. India are the defending champions of the World T20 and they will start the tournament as favourites, considering the fact that they'll also play on their home ground. The India vs South Africa series will start on December 9, 2025.

Irfan Pathan Hails Shivam Dube

At the moment, the Indian team is trying to build a healthy balance between the bat and the ball. India, who are already batting very deep, also want to have multiple bowling options apart from the specialists. Former India player Irfan Pathan feels that a huge credit of India's success goes to the all-rounders, especially Shivam Dube, who has continued to perform well both with the bat and the ball.

'The strength of this team is the all-rounders. Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have been the biggest positives, especially Sundar as he’s not been a regular part of the T20I side. He got an opportunity and played a 49-run knock in Hobart. When he received an opportunity to bowl, he picked up three wickets. Shivam Dube has raised his stocks in bowling and it’s a huge factor for the Indian team, given Hardik Pandya’s injury that we saw in Asia Cup,' said Irfan Pathan, while speaking on his YouTube channel.

India Hold On To The Number One Ranking