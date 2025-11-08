'Better Choice To Bat At Number 5': Ex-India Player Decodes The Biggest Reason Behind Sanju Samson's Recent Struggles In T20I Cricket

India are locking horns with Australia in a five-match T20I series. After four complete games, India lead the series 2-1 and the final game of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Gabba was once considered Australia's fortress, but this isn't the case anymore for the hosts. The T20I series between Australia and India is crucial for both teams, considering the fact that the World T20 will be played in February next year.

India have adapted an ultra-aggressive approach in the shortest international format, but it is their ever-changing batting order which keeps on raising eyebrows. So far India haven't really locked in on their number three and number four, and they will have to take a decision on this real soon.

Mohammad Kaif Opens Up On Sanju Samson's Woes

India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is currently having a tough time as far as his T20 career is considered. After Shubman Gill was appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I side and was given Sanju's position, which was of an opening batsman, the wicketkeeper-batsman has found things tough on the international stage. Samson, who was pushed down the order, was replaced by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma in the third and the fourth T20I of the IND vs AUS series.

Ex-India player Mohammad Kaif has given his two cents on the Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma debate. Kaif feels that the Indian team management is aiming to groom Gill as a future captain and player, Sanju Samson has been overshadowed.

'If Shubman Gill was not there in the team, then Sanju Samson would have played. There is no confusion about it. Since Shubman Gill has come into the team as a vice-captain, he is playing all the matches. On picking one between Samson or Jitesh Sharma for the middle order, they are thinking Jitesh is a better choice to bat at number 5 or 6, since the latter plays at that position in the Indian Premier League as well,' said Mohammad Kaif on his YouTube channel.

Australia Look To Nullify India's Lead