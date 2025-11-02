R. Ashwin Jinxed Shafali Verma's Century in Women's WC Final? Check Viral Post

Ind-W vs SA-W: India opener Shafali Verma was in top form in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium versus South Africa. Playing her second game of the tournament, Shafali came good as she hot a brilliant 78-ball 87. She set the tone for India early on in the innings with Smriti Mandhana. Shafali and Mandhana put on a 104-run stand that put India in a commanding position in the grand finale.

After Mandhana was dismissed, Shafali carried on, but she perished for 87 runs. While she was in the middle, everyone was lavishing praise on her and former India cricketer R. Ashwin did the same. Ashwin took to X and predicted that Shafali would score a century. Minutes after Ashwin's post, Shafali was dismissed.

Did Ashwin Jinx Shafali's Ton?

“A big hundred from Shefali will put this final on track with the 2003 men’s World Cup final,” adding a fingers-crossed emoji.

32 minutes later, Ashwin had another post, by then Shafali was out.

India in Box Seat

Despite Shafali not getting to a well-deserved ton, she laid the foundation for a big score. At the time of filing the copy, India eves were 293 for six in 49.2 overs. Apart from Shafali, Deepti Sharma has hit a brilliant fifty.

