Irfan Pathan's Huge Prediction on India Opener Abhishek Sharma vs Pakistan in T20 WC 2026: 'Can Break...'

India vs Pakistan: The buzz is palpable as India get ready to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in a Group A T20 World Cup 2026 match. The big-ticket game would be played at the R. Premadasa in Colombo. The spotlight would be on India opener Abhishek Sharma, who has the ability to get his side off to rollicking starts. Abhishek is a huge crowd-puller and even on Sunday a large number of fans would be at the venue just to watch him play his aggressive brand of cricket.

‘Big battle ahead’

As per Pathan, the contest between Abhishek versus Shaheen Afridi would be the one to watch out for. In the past, Abhishek has not shied away from taking down Afridi.

"If Abhishek plays, the pressure will be huge, but a strong start in the first six overs can break Pak back. Afridi will test him with away-moving balls. Big battle ahead!"

Concerns Over Abhishek's Health

Days ahead of the big-contest against Pakistan, Abhishek had a stomach issue which meant he could not feature in the game against Namibia. He would be raring to go out there and bat. He would be expected to set the tone up early. He appears to have recovered, and he is likely to feature in the playing XI. Since 2014 India has had the wood over the Men in Green. The arch-rivals have met on 11 occasions in T20Is since 2014, with the chasing side wining 10 of those games; the only exception was the 2024 T20 World Cup game in New York.

