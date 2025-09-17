Is Abhishek Sharma Really The Best T20 Opener in The World? Aakash Chopra Asks Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs Oman

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma's ability to go berserk inside the powerplay in T20Is has made him the world's number one T20 batter. He is still new to the circuit and has a long way to go. In the two Asia Cup 2025 games, he got India off to a blazing start before being dismissed. But by the time he departed, he had bought India to the brink of a win - such was his impact.

Ahead of India's final group-stage game against Oman, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a tall claim. While praising Abhishek, he also posed a question if he is actually the best T20 opener in the world.

"Is he the best T20 opener in the world?"

"He jumped down the pitch and hit Shaheen Shah Afridi on the first ball. After that, he hit him again, and then hit another terrific six. He thrashed Afridi. The guy's name is Abhishek Sharma. Since he started playing, he has been a revelation. He bats explosively, but is he the best T20 opener in the world?" he said on his YouTube channel.

"He hasn't played for long, has scored 30-odd runs in the last two matches, but when he scores, he jolts everyone. He makes the match one-sided in a jiffy. Whether he is chasing 50 or 200, or batting first, he bats in the same fashion, and he is absolutely stellar," he added.

Abhishek's The Future

The left-handed marauder is merely 25 year old, which means, he has a long way to go.

