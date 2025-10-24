Sydney Weather Forecast For India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at SCG?

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Following the back-to-back losses against Australia in the three-match series, Shubman Gill and Co. would like to avoid getting whitewashed when they take on the formidable hosts in the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket ground on Saturday (October 25). While a huge turnout is expected, eyes would be on the skies after what happened at Perth.

Sydney Weather Forecast

A full game is expected on Saturday without any interruptions as the forecast shows no rain during the day in Sydney.

As per Accuweather, the temperatures would float around the 16 degrees to 23 degree-mark Celsius in what are still early days of the summer Down Under. The humidity is likely to be between 56-69 per cent. The wind will gradually pick up as the day progresses.

Advertisement

Can India Bounce Back?

India, who are the top-ranked ODI side have now lost consecutive matches after an eight-game winning streak. Newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill is facing selection challenges as he begins shaping his preferred lineup.

Advertisement

What hasn't helped his cause is the fact that he has not been among the runs and that does not augur well for his confidence. India’s last ODI win at the SCG came in 2016, and with Australia winning the last three encounters at the venue, they have a task on their hands to get the victory.