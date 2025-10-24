Sachin Tendulkar, Harsha Bhogle Lead Tributes To Indian Ad Maestro Piyush Pandey After His Passing: 'He Touched Countless Hearts'

Piyush Pandey, the Indian advertising legend, has passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai. He revolutionised the ad-making industry in India and developed campaigns that are forever etched in people's hearts.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, several notable personalities have also paid their condolences upon his passing.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran cricket broadcaster Harsha Bhogle paid homage to the legendary ad maker of India.

In his 40-year career with Oglivy, Piyush Pandey delivered iconic campaigns like the Polio Ad campaign, the memorable Fevicol and Fevi kwik ads and Vodafone's iconic Pug and ZooZoos ad campaigns.

Piyush figured out a way to connect with the Indian audience through advertisements, which were once considered very monotonous.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid homage to the legendary Indian ad campaign maker and reminisced about their interactions during ad shoots. He also shared his deep passion for cricket and paid his condolences to his family and friends.

"Piyush was a legend of Indian advertising. Through his work, he spoke a language that resonated with the entire nation and touched countless hearts," Tendulkar wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Veteran commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle hailed Piyush Pandey as the 'gold mohur' of advertising and also admired how he soared high in the advertising realm but never let go of his roots and culture.

Piyush Pandey Was Once A First-Class Cricketer For Rajasthan!

The legendary advertising professional had a profound interest in cricket. Sachin Tendulkar's message for Piyush Pandey also reflected his passion for the game. There is a significant reason for his interest in cricket as he was associated with it during his early life.

Before joining the advertising realm, Piyush Pandey competed for Rajasthan Cricket in the Ranji Trophy domestic tournament. He featured as a wicketkeeper-batter in five matches and played nine innings, scoring 105 runs from 1977 to 1979.