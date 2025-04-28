Team India Legend R Ashwin Presented With Padma Shri By President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Watch

Updated April 28th 2025, 20:33 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin has been conferred with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, 28 April. Padma Shri is India’s 4th-highest civilian award.
Ashwin retired from international cricket after the third Test match against Australia last year and was also picked by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL auction. Dressed in a navy blue suit, the former Indian spinner also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah before receiving his award.
Ashwin carved a niche in the red ball cricket and is currently the 8th highest wicket taker in Test matches currently. Ashwin's wife Prithi also attended the event held in New Delhi. BCCI posted a video congratulating the maverick spinner for his achievements.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Ex-IND Star Lauds Mumbai Indians, Fires Warning To Other IPL Teams: 'Every Other Team Should Be Scared'
Alongside Ashwin, Olympic medalist and former hockey player PR Sreejesh has also been conferred with Padma Bhushan, which is India's 3rd highest civilian honour. Sreejesh happens to be the only sportsperson to be conferred with the Padma Bhushan this year. Sreejesh was a pivotal part in India's consecutive Olympic medal haul in hockey.
Also Read: 'A Mistake On Axar's Part': Sanjay Bangar Calls Out Delhi Capitals’ Strategy Following Home Defeat Against RCB
Ashwin was A part of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning contingent, and he was also central to Indian's Champions Trophy triumph back in 2013. A modern great, Ashin accumulated a whopping 765 wickets in 287 games. He also projected his batting strength with 6 Test centuries to his name. Ashwin's spin variations made him a coveted player in the longest format and his longevity further elevated his ranks among the legendary spinners. Ashwin hasn't been effective in the IPL this season, which has been a primary reason behind CSK's poor performance this time around.
Published April 28th 2025, 19:42 IST