Team India Legend R Ashwin Presented With Padma Shri By President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin has been conferred with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, 28 April. Padma Shri is India’s 4th-highest civilian award.

Ashwin retired from international cricket after the third Test match against Australia last year and was also picked by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL auction. Dressed in a navy blue suit, the former Indian spinner also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah before receiving his award.

Ashwin carved a niche in the red ball cricket and is currently the 8th highest wicket taker in Test matches currently. Ashwin's wife Prithi also attended the event held in New Delhi. BCCI posted a video congratulating the maverick spinner for his achievements.

Alongside Ashwin, Olympic medalist and former hockey player PR Sreejesh has also been conferred with Padma Bhushan, which is India's 3rd highest civilian honour. Sreejesh happens to be the only sportsperson to be conferred with the Padma Bhushan this year. Sreejesh was a pivotal part in India's consecutive Olympic medal haul in hockey.

