IPL 2025: KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Job At Risk, Ex-England Captain Under Consideration As Replacement: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders haven't had the desired outcome in the IPL 2025 so far. The defending champions have been far from impressive and are currently in the 7th position in the IPL table.
A washed-out match against the Punjab Kings didn't help their cause and it further complicated KKR's IPL playoff hopes. Amid KKR's poor form, head coach Chandrakant Pandit's job is on the line. As per a Rev Sportz report, A number of contenders could be considered for the coaching role should the KKR management decide to take a call on Pandit's future.
However, the IPL 2024 champions have a reputation for not being impatient with their appointment, as there have not been any major chopping and changing in the franchise. A mid-season sack is very unlikely and Pandit probably has five more matches to save his job. KKR need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for a playoff berth.
As per Rev Sportz, former KKR star Eoin Morgan could be a surprising choice for the three-time IPL title holders. Morgan was the brainchild behind KKR's sensational run to the 2021 final when they lost to a superior Chennai Super Kings. He was handed the mantle after Dinesh Karthik decided to resign as the captain.
Morgan still shares an excellent rapport with the KKR management and could be sounded out for a potential role change. Abhishek Nayar returned to the KKR setup after he parted ways with the Indian Cricket Team and he also could be in for a bigger role in the near future. Nayar played a key role under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship when KKR romped their way to the title last season.
Despite the presence of a number of match winners with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, KKR have failed to execute their plans perfectly.
