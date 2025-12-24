Ishan Kishan Edges Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jharkhand Captain Smashes Record-Breaking 33-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Days after winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2025, Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan has continued his blazing run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ishan Kishan Runs Riot In VHT With Fiery Knock

Coming in at number six against Karnataka at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, December 24, the wicketkeeper-batter unleashed a whirlwind innings. He smashed 125 runs off just 39 balls at a staggering strike rate of 320.51, peppering the field with seven boundaries and 14 towering sixes before falling to Dhruv Prabhakar in the 49th over.

Kishan’s fireworks lit up the headlines yet again as he raced to a century in only 33 deliveries, having earlier reached his fifty in just 20 balls. With this blistering knock, he became the second Indian to notch the fastest hundred in List A cricket. The record remains with Bihar captain Sakibul Gani, who struck a 32-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh on the same day.

From the beginning of the ongoing 2025-2026 season in domestic cricket, Ishan Kishan has been making headlines. The Jharkhand captain ended the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 as the highest run-scorer with 517 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 197.33 and an average of 57.44. He also powered Jharkhand to win their maiden SMAT title.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also rewarded Ishan Kishan following his stupendous performance in domestic cricket. The 27-year-old received his national call-up after almost two years.

The BCCI has added Kishan to the 15-member squad of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will start on February 7.

Ishan Kishan's Numbers In List A and T20s