Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hammers Explosive 36-Ball Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Breaks Multiple Records

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, on Wednesday, December 24, as the left-handed batter from Bihar went on to smash an explosive 36-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh.

Days after failing to clinch the U19 Asia Cup 2025 title even after reaching the final, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed multiple List A records following his blitz at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Multiple List A Records

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a 190-run knock from 84 balls at a strike rate of 226.19. He hammered a whopping 16 fours and 15 sixes during his time on the crease against Arunachal Pradesh, on December 24.

Advertisement

He crossed the 100-run mark in just 36 balls and became the second Indian to score the fastest century in List A history. He missed the top spot just for a few balls. Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh holds the top spot in the chart after he scored a 35-ball century in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 14-year-old also became the youngest batter to score a hundred in the men's List A history. Zahoor Elahi stands in the second spot, following his century against Railways in 1986 when he was 15 years old.

Advertisement

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Etches Name In History Books

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also leapfrogged former South African cricketer AB de Villiers and etched his name in the history books. Suryavanshi scored the fastest 150s in men's List A cricket. The top batter crossed the 150-run mark in just 59 balls. Previously, De Villiers held the record with his 64-ball 150 against West Indies in 2015.

Earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, Suryavanshi hammered a 61-ball 108 against Maharashtra and became the youngest centurion in SMAT history.