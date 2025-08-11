WATCH | Was MS Dhoni Teasing Fan With His 'Ghutne Mein Dard' Comment Amid Speculations Over IPL Future at CSK

IPL 2026: He is 44, yet he is arguably the most popular cricketer in the country - yes, MS Dhoni is an icon for sure. The strange bit here is how he commands all the love and respect despite not playing international cricket. He truly is an ambassador of the game and fans do not want him to retire, ever. With another season of the IPL coming around, the spotlight is on Dhoni over will he feature or not. Amid all the speculations, Dhoni teased his fans on Sunday at an event.

When the anchor of the event asked Dhoni about his IPL future, he said: “I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision.”

Just then, a fan jumped from his seat and said "Khelna padega sir (You have to play sir)". That is when a very sharp and alert Dhoni said: “Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega (The pain I have in my knees, who will take care of that)?”

Was Dhoni Just Teasing a Fan?

Teasing or charming, put it any way, or just put it as ‘Mahi’ way. Dhoni somehow has his own ways of winning hearts and this moment was a testament of just that.