Ishan Kishan Roots for Carlos Alcaraz Ahead of Australian Open Men's Singles Final; Arshdeep Backs Novak Djokovic
Ishan Kishan backed Carlos Alcaraz to win the Australian Open 2026 final, while Arshdeep Singh rooted for Novak Djokovic to claim his 25th Grand Slam, sparking fun post-match banter between the two.
Team India cricketers Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh had some post-game banter over the Australian Open 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter has backed up Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the title in the first Grand Slam of 2026.
Arshdeep Singh, however, thinks otherwise. The Indian pacer believes Novak Djokovic would finally secure the elusive 25th Grand Slam title of his career and make history in the game.
The Australian Open 2026 has reached its pinnacle, with two of the biggest superstars all set for action in the summit clash.
World number one Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns against world number four Novak Djokovic in one of the most eagerly anticipated summit clashes in tennis history.
Ishan Kishan & Arshdeep Singh Engage In Australian Open Banter
Following the fifth T20I match between India and New Zealand, Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh were seen engaging in some fun banter over the Australian Open final.
Ishan Kishan clearly voiced his support for Carlos Alcaraz and compared his playmaking with that of the Indian cricket team, as both try to hit it in the gaps.
"I personally want Alcaraz to win because I feel that the way he plays is very much like how we play. It’s a bit quick. Whenever there’s a gap, we try to hit it. We don’t show that much patience. So that is with Alcaraz," Ishan Kishan said in a video shared on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).
While Kishan backs Carlitos, Arshdeep Singh is rooting for Novak Djokovic to make history at the Australian Open final. "I’m supporting Iceman (Novak Djokovic)," the Indian pacer said in the video.
Arshdeep and Ishan Kishan engaged in some tennis chatter as Kishan questioned how many more Grand Slam titles he wants Novak to win. The wicketkeeper-batter stayed rooting for Alcaraz to win.
Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz Aim To Make History At AO Men's Final
The 'King of Australia', Novak Djokovic, is on the hunt for a record-setting Grand Slam title victory in his favourite hunting ground, Melbourne.
The Serb is chasing his 11th title in the Australian Open and is also chasing the opportunity to become the first player in the world to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles
Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, also has a golden chance of doing something momentous. The Spaniard could complete a career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open title.
Alcaraz has already won the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. The AO title is the only one missing out. Carlitos would not miss out on making history as well.
