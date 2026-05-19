Ishan Kishan to be Punished For 'Whistle' Act During SRH-CSK IPL 2026 Match? R. Ashwin Gives His Two Cents on Controversy

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan was the star of the show on Monday night at the Chepauk. His maverick 47-ball 70 sealed the deal for Hyderabad as they beat CSK by five wickets to make it to the playoffs. His knock not only turned the game decisively but also made batting look easy on a tough pitch, ultimately changing the course of the match.

Not only did Kishan make headlines with his show with the bat, but his ‘whistle’ act has also sparked an unnecessary controversy. After the whistle blow gesture, he followed it up with a sign indicating “home,” signaling that SRH had conquered CSK at their fortress. He then waved at the crowd before roaring, “Come on, SRH!”

His gestures came across as a tad-bit rude and former India cricketer R. Ashwin has reacted to this. Agreeing that Kishan got emotional, Ashwin believes he should not have acted in that manner.

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‘Should not have acted that way’

"Maybe Ishan Kishan got emotional yesterday and ended up doing that, but he should never behave like that with the fans. In my opinion, he should have controlled his emotions and should not have acted that way," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 180/7 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 44 [27], Kartik Sharma 32 [19], Sanju Samson 27 [13]; Pat Cummins 3-28, Eshan Malinga 1-26) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 181/5 in 19 overs (Ishan Kishan 70 [47], Heinrich Klaasen 47 [26]; Mukesh Choudhary 2-36)

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