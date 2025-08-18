Ishan Kishan To Miss Duleep Trophy Opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran Named East Zone Captain

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy opener due to an injury. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the wicketkeeper will not be involved in the match and has been replaced by Odisha's Aashirwad Swain.

Ishan Kishan To Miss Duleep Trophy Opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran To Captain East Zone

Kishan was named the captain of the East Zone, and he was also in the conversation when Rishabh Pant was injured in the Oval Test match. But BCCI named Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan as his replacement, as ESPN Cricinfo reported Kishan's injury was the reason he wasn't considered. The report stated Kishan had an injury during his county stint with Nottinghamshire in the UK and hasn't fully recovered.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the East Zone in Kishan's absence. However, Kishan's injury doesn't seem to be a serious one, and he will be in contention to feature for India A against Australia next month. Kishan is expected to undergo his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Akash Deep has also been sidelined and will miss the Duleep Trophy as he has been advised to rest. The fast bowler had a niggle and missed the 4th Test match, but was back in the team for the decider. Akash Deep picked 13 wickets in the Test series and played a crucial role as India played out a 2-2 draw with England.

East Zone will face the Shubman Gill-led North Zone at CoE in Bengaluru in a Duleep Trophy quarterfinal on August 28. In another quarterfinal Central Zone will take on the North East Zone.

East Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy Opener Against Central Zone