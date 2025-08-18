Selectors Stand Divided Between IPL Record And Current Team Combination As Indian Players Prepare For The Grand World T20 Audition, The Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2025: The Indian team management, especially the selectors, have a big task to complete, to choose a strong T20I squad that not only dominates the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, but also the next edition of the World T20 that will be played next year. It is safe to say that the Indian selectors are spoilt for choices at this point in time, especially after the recent happenings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

The Big Dilemma Around Shubman Gill Despite Stupendous IPL 2025

Shubman Gill lit up the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series by scoring over 700 runs in the series. India managed to level the series against Ben Stokes' England, and Gill's batting was one of the main factors behind it. There is a lot of chatter around Shubman Gill's name and his inclusion in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, but is the equation that easy? Definitely not.

Gill is a highly gifted batter and can turn a game on its head, but where does he fit in? The Indian Test skipper accompanied the 'Men in Blue' during the T20 World Cup last year, but he was nothing but just a travelling reserve. With Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma all set to open, Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to be India's reserve opener. Unfortunately for Gill, Jaiswal was also a part of India's T20 squad last year.

Gill certainly can't be picked and benched, he is too good a player for that, but let's call a spade a spade and admit to the fact that he does not fit in as far as India's T20I squad is concerned. Shubman Gill amassed a total of 650 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2025. He scored these runs with a strike rate of 155.88 and with an average of 50.00. Even if Gill misses out on his Asia Cup aspirations, there is nothing to take away from the qualities that he has as a batter.

The Big Transitional Phase for Indian Cricket