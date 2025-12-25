"It Becomes A Habit": Ex-India Spinner Hails Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli After Impactful Tons In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India team spinner Harbhajan Singh praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their impactful performances in the first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Additionally, the veteran also pointed out how important it is for the young players in the Trophy to share the dressing room with players holding this much credibility to their name.

Representing Mumbai, Rohit Sharma registered 155 runs off 94 deliveries, including 18 fours and nine sixes. Additionally, the batter was even named the Player of the Match for powering his team to chase 237 runs against Sikkim successfully.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli appeared for Delhi and hammered 131 runs off 101 balls, striking 14 fours and three sixes, guiding his side to a four-wicket victory against Andhra Pradesh while chasing 299 runs.

Harbhajan Singh On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Impact In Dressing Room

The former spinner explained in his YouTube video that the presence of such experienced players must have been a huge confidence boost for the young players.

Harbhajan Singh shared, "Kohli going into Delhi’s dressing room is obviously a big, big learning experience for all those kids sitting there. It’s a huge lesson for them to see what Kohli does. Similarly, Rohit Sharma has gone into Mumbai’s dressing room. Although Mumbai has always been a very big team and has won a lot, I still feel that Kohli playing and Rohit playing is, in itself, a very big thing."

He further added, "And both of them are scoring runs, which is a good sign. It doesn’t matter who you are playing against, but what matters are the conditions on the ground. This isn’t net practice. Scoring a hundred here is a big deal in itself. It becomes a habit, a good habit."

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Appear In ODI Series Against New Zealand