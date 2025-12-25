Updated 25 December 2025 at 13:40 IST
'Only Elon Musk Can...': R. Ashwin on Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's VHT Games Were Not Televised
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Former India cricketer R. Ashwin explained why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's VHT games were not televised.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a much-awaited comeback to Vijay Hazare Trophy and they performed really well. Both the Indian stalwarts smashed record-breaking centuries and helped their respective sides win the opening game. Despite all the fireworks that happened on-the-field, fans were deprived of all the action because the matches were not televised on TV or for streaming.
Former India cricketer R. Ashwin has given an explanation on why the matches were not broadcasted.
‘Only Elon Musk can telecast’
“Fans are asking what the hell? Only Elon Musk can telecast these matches on X,” Ashwin said with a smile on his YouTube channel.
“Everyone wants to follow Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, no doubt. They had a great series and will be facing New Zealand next. They both have turned up, and turned up how! One scores 150 and the other 130, both with incredible strike rates. When players like these come and play, the matches become more exciting.”
