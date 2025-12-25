'Only Elon Musk Can...': R. Ashwin on Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's VHT Games Were Not Televised

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a much-awaited comeback to Vijay Hazare Trophy and they performed really well. Both the Indian stalwarts smashed record-breaking centuries and helped their respective sides win the opening game. Despite all the fireworks that happened on-the-field, fans were deprived of all the action because the matches were not televised on TV or for streaming.

Former India cricketer R. Ashwin has given an explanation on why the matches were not broadcasted.

‘Only Elon Musk can telecast’

“Fans are asking what the hell? Only Elon Musk can telecast these matches on X,” Ashwin said with a smile on his YouTube channel.

