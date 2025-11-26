'It Gives Me A Lot Of Motivation': Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Is Fired Up To Defend India's Title Ahead Of The T20 World Cup 2026

As India looks to host the ICC T20 Men's World Cup, captain Suryakumar Yadav feels motivated to defend the title. On November 25, 2025, the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule was announced, which saw the hosts being seeded into the same group as Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the USA.

While speaking at the event held in Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav shared, "I mean, it's a big challenge going into that T20 World Cup. I am very excited to be leading this time. It's going to be a lot of fun. What gives me a lot of motivation is looking at that trophy. When we reached the West Indies (co-host of the 2024 event), and every time we had the national anthem, we would eye this silverware. Every single time."

He further added, "And we thought as soon as the final comes, we have to win this trophy. And after seeing it again from up close, it gives me a lot of motivation. That too, playing in India, I think it is going to be a lot of fun."

Yadav On The Team Looking Forward To The ICC T20 World Cup

When asked about what the team is currently feeling, the skipper shared that the team is excited to represent India and that they are expecting to show a different brand of cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav explained, “The boys are very excited. Everyone is very keen to be a part of this squad going into the T20 World Cup. I have shared a lot of experiences. I have been part of a wonderful unit in 2023 when we played the ODI World Cup in India. The vibe was completely different. I have told them that it's a completely different ball game.”

He further went on, "So they are very excited. We have been trying to play a different brand of cricket. Hopefully, we continue the same thing going into the World Cup."

The Skipper Names The Team He Would Like To Face In The Finals