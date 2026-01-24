'It Is Unfair To Play...': Ashwin Raises Big Concerns After India's Victory In 2nd T20I Against New Zealand

India gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Raipur on January 23, 2026. Despite losing the big wickets of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the first two overs, brilliant knocks from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav helped India chase down 209 runs in 15.2 overs.

Notably, while it was about the dominance of the batters and their skills, dew played a huge role in the second innings, making the ball wet and harder to grip or control while bowling.

Former Indian player Ravichandran Ashwin, in his YouTube video, shared how this dew factor could kill the beauty of the game and hoped it won't affect the India leg of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ashwin Highlights Big Concerns After India's Victory In Raipur

Following the match, while Ashwin lauded the batting duo Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, he was not happy with the largely anti-bowling conditions in the second innings. Additionally, he also pointed out that the match could have been played in the afternoon, as these conditions seem unfair to the bowlers, especially Indian bowlers, if they concede runs during their overs due to the dew.

Ashwin shared, "The games can be played in the afternoon. Teams like New Zealand will not bother because they don't have many bowlers, and they know that in such conditions, nothing can be done. But in teams like India, if a player has not done well in two games and comes and bowls in such conditions in the third game and goes for runs, his career will be over. It is unfair to play in such conditions."

He further added, "How will you fight such conditions as a bowler? We can plan better. If there is dew, at least play in the day. Or choose different venues... I really hope that the India leg matches of the T20 World Cup are not affected by dew. If it is, skill will go out of the window. I sincerely hope there is a little more due diligence on the dew factor in these venues."

India Won By 7 Wickets

Knocks from Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra were the highlights as New Zealand finished their innings at 208 runs for 6 wickets. Meanwhile, in the run chase, India lost Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in quick succession, but Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav played a huge role in turning the tide for the Men in Blue.