'It's A Lot Of Pressure': Sanju Samson's Game Changing Factor Highlighted Ahead of Crucial West Indies Tie In T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: India's win against Zimbabwe has left them at a crossroads in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men In Blue will now face the West Indies in a crucial Super 8 clash and the winner of the match will advance to the next stage. Sanju Samson returned to the team and played a short cameo in India's stunning win over Zimbabwe.

Dinesh Karthik Points Out Sanju Samson Advantage

The Men In Blue had their fair share of concerns and batting has been under severe scrutiny. Abhishek Sharma's struggle at the top finally ended as he brought up his maiden T20 World Cup fifty in Chennai against Zimbabwe. Samson partnered with him and the duo complemented each other pretty well.

Samson had a short burst, aiming at the Zimbabwe bowlers and ended up scoring a fiery 15-ball 24. Dinesh Karthik has pointed out how Sanju's introduction restricted Zimbabwe from using spinners at the start of the innings.

Karthik told ICC Digital, “India haven't been getting those opening starts, So when someone like Sanju and Abhishek open together, it's a lot of pressure having a right-left combination."

"They (Zimbabwe) in fact didn't bowl off-spin because probably Sanju was there. Otherwise, Sikander Raza is known to take the new ball.

"The fact that he didn't tells you that they were worried that the right-hander was there, so the matchup is working in favour of India.

"Sanju got going soon after Abhishek absolutely smashed it, and that's something that we are so used to seeing.

“And I think at times we take it for granted what he's doing is special and it's hard to be consistent, which he was.”

How India Can Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinal

The semifinal scenario for the reigning champions is quite clear. The result of the India vs West Indies clash in Kolkata will decide who advances to the last four. Since the West Indies do have a superior Net Run Rate compared to India, a washout would see the Windies progress to the T20 World Cup semifinal.