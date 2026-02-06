'It's Overrated': Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects Left-right Batting Combination Theory Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will open their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. The defending champions are tipped as one of the hot favourites and but cannot take things for granted and need to ensure they start the T20 World Cup on the right note.

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, the Men In Blue do have a very well-knit batting unit. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan can destroy any team on their own merit, while Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh can finish the job on any given day. There has been a steep increase in the number of left-handed batters, but the Indian captain has quashed the left-right conservative theory.

While speaking at the press conference, he said, "It's a good headache. I still feel left-right combination is an overrated conversation. When you've played so much cricket against left arm spinners, off spinners and so many bowlers. So on a given day, irrespective of the bowlers your job is to do what is the best for the team and that's what is happening."

