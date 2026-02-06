Suryakumar Yadav Quashes Media Reports, Provides Update On Harshit Rana's Injury Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Just a day before the start of Team India's campaign at the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup 2026, multiple media reports claimed that star pacer Harshit Rana had been ruled out of the tournament.

During the warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, February 4, Rana walked off the field, likely after experiencing discomfort.

The 24-year-old bowled just one over against South Africa in the warm-up fixture before leaving the field.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Rana's injury or his status for the upcoming ICC tournament.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the speedster’s injury concerns and dismissed the media reports.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Harshit Rana's Fitness

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar said that, as of now, Harshit Rana has not been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. He added that the 24-year-old did not look in good condition after the warm-up match against South Africa. He further mentioned that the final decision would be taken after consulting Rana.

"He is not ruled out of the tournament as of now. He was not looking good after the warm-up match against South Africa. We will wait for the final word on him, but at this moment it is not looking good," Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match press conference.

Harshit Rana's Stats In T20Is

Harshit Rana began his T20I career for India in 2025 against England in Pune. The Indian pacer played nine matches and eight innings, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 10.60 and a bowling average of 33.00.