'It’s Important To Remind Him...': India Coach Weighs In On Mental Pressure Faced By Varun Chakaravarthy In Ongoing T20 World Cup
Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up nine wickets for India in his four outings in the group stage of the T20 World Cup at an economy rate of 6.88.
India have qualified for the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2026 after remaining unbeaten in the group stages and will face South Africa on February 22, 2026. While there has been a bit of a struggle with the bat for the hosts, the bowling has remained consistent and has helped India win every match in the group stage.
One such player in the bowling line-up has been spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who has remained constant and picked up wickets for his side at crucial moments of the game. Bowling coach Morne Morkel recently opened up about the pressure felt by Varun Chakaravarthy in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Notably, the player has remained India's standout bowler so far with an economy rate of 6.88.
Morne Morkel On Pressure Felt By Varun Chakaravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy will once again be expected to rise to the occasion with India entering the Super 8 stage. Bowling coach Morne Morkel, in the pre-match press conference, acknowledged that the player has played brilliantly so far in the tournament, but also pointed out the pressure felt by him to perform in every match.
Morkel shared, "He’s obviously been a strike bowler and has done really well in the World Cup so far. Even before that, he’s been a go-to guy for us. But you still need the other bowlers to create pressure and build things up so he can be effective."
He further added, “Sometimes he feels the pressure to break partnerships and give us momentum. It’s important to remind him not to rush things. If he lands the ball at the right pace and in the right areas, things will happen. He’s not alone out there.”
Varun Chakaravarthy's Performance In T20 World Cup So Far
Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up nine wickets in his four outings at an economy rate of 6.88 and will be expected to replicate this performance in the Super 8 as India face South Africa on February 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
