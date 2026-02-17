Pratika Rawal Joins India Women's Squad For ODI Series Against Australia, World Cup Winner Set To Return In Action After Injury Scare

India Women vs Australia Women: India opener Pratika Rawal has been added to the Women in Blue’s squad as the 16th member for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

BCCI Confirms Pratika Rawal Fit To Play In Upcoming Women's ODIs

During the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Pratika played her last match before sustaining serious knee and ankle injuries in India’s clash against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on October 26, which forced her out of the tournament.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement confirming that Pratika has completed her rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and has fully recovered from her ankle injury.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka Opener Pathum Nissanka Breaks Multiple Records With Blazing Century Against Australia

Pratika Rawal's Numbers In ODIs

The 25-year-old made her India debut in the ODI format in 2024 against the West Indies. In the 50-over format, she has played 24 matches and 23 innings, scoring 1,110 runs at a strike rate of 82.83 and an average of 50.45. She has registered two centuries and seven fifties for the Women in Blue.

Advertisement

Within months of her debut, Pratika cemented her place in India’s Playing XI with consistent performances.

The three-match Women's ODI series between India and Australia will kick off after the conclusion of the T20Is.

The Women's ODIs will begin on February 24, at the Gabba in Brisbane. The second and third ODI matches will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on February 27 and March 1, respectively.

After the conclusion of the ODIs, India will take on Australia in a one-off Test match, from March 6.

Currently, the Women in Blue are leading 1-0 against Australia in the T20Is.