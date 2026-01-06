'Captain, Leader, Match-Winner': Steve Smith Breaks The Internet With 37th Test Ton As England Stumble On The Third Day Of Sydney Test

Australia continue to grind Ben Stokes' England in the ongoing 2025-26 season of The Ashes. The fifth and the final Test match of the series is being played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground and is nothing but a dead rubber. Coming into the final Test match of the series, Australia had already won The Ashes, courtesy of an unassailable lead of 3-1. England on the other hand paid a huge price of sticking to their 'Bazball' template and they'll have to wait till 2027 to have another crack at winning the iconic urn.

Despite England scoring 384 runs in the first innings of the Sydney Test, it was Steve Smith and Travis Head's heroics that put Australia in a commanding position in the fifth and the final Test match of the series.

Netizens Applaud Steve Smith's 37th Test Ton

As far as Test batting is concerned, Steve Smith is an anomaly in himself. Over the years, there has been a lot of talk about how Steve Smith bats and how unorthodox he is, but the fact of the matter is that he has produced some amazing results as far as the longest format of the game is concerned. Steve Smith did lead Australia in the ongoing Ashes Test, but he had a quiet series until the Sydney Test.

Advertisement

In a great show of grit and determination and to put his team in a strong position, Steve Smith ended up scoring his 37th Test ton in the first innings of the Sydney Test. Smith has now gone past Indian great Rahul Dravid who has 36 Test tons and with 13 hundreds is just behind Don Bradman (19) in the list of most Ashes hundreds.

Here's How The Internet Reacted

ALSO WATCH | Travis Head's Willow Catches Chris Gaffaney And Will Jacks Off Guard

Advertisement

Australia On The Top Of WTC Points Table