Jacob Bethell Set To Become Youngest England Captain In International Cricket, To Lead Against Ireland In T20I Series

Jacob Bethell will become the youngest England captain when he leads the team against Ireland in a T20I series. The 21-year-old will deputise in the absence of Harry Brook, who has been rested for the three-match T20I series.

Bethell has been dubbed the next big thing, and the youngster also featured in the last Test match against India at the Oval, which the Three Lions went on to lose by six runs. Bethell is expected to break the record of Monty Bowden, who became the youngest ever England captain when he led the team against South Africa at 23 and 144 days.

Bethell has also been named in the ODI and T20I squad against South Africa, which will be led by Harry Brook. England will be involved in a three-match ODI and T20I series next month and will then travel to Ireland. Gus Atkinson has not been named, and it might be to ease him into the shape ahead of the Ashes series.

Sonny Baker has earned his maiden England call-up for the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas and is expected to make his debut in the England colours. Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith will also not feature against England.

England ODI squad against South Africa

Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

England T20I squad against South Africa

Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

England T20I squad against Ireland