Karun Nair Sets the Record Straight On Viral Emotional Visual During Lord's Test, Says ‘The Picture Isn't Real’

Team India batter Karun Nair has issued a clarification over the viral visuals of him being emotional on the Lord's balcony during the third test match against England. The cricketer emphasised that the picture was AI-generated, adding that the moment hadn't happened at all.

The Indian cricket team had selected Karun Nair to be a part of the away Test tour against England, marking his comeback on the international stage after an eight-year wait.

Karun Nair Clears The Air Over Viral Image From Lord's Test

Karun Nair's performance was one of the hotly debated topics throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The cricketer had received the chance he had sought in a viral social media post, and he delivered a divisive performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England.

The Indian cricketer went viral after he was seen inconsolable on the Lord's balcony, and KL Rahul tried to console him. In the viral visual, Karun Nair had lost his wicket and looked dejected. The Indian opener was trying to cheer him up.

Karun Nair has cleared the air over the viral visual, saying that the visuals were generated artificially and were not real. He added that the moment did not happen at all.

"I think that’s an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-created picture. We obviously were sitting on the balcony, but I don’t think that picture is real, and I don’t think that happened at all. I think we should stop looking at these things.

"As a player, there isn’t anything we can do to stop these things, but just saying from my end that there isn’t any truth in that picture," Karun Nair said as per Revsportz.

How Good Was Karun Nair In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

The comeback of Karun Nair in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series had mixed reactions. He delivered proper starts but could not capitalise on putting up big numbers on the scoreboard. Nair missed out on key opportunities, drawing intense criticism.

In the four test matches he played against England, Nair had scored 205 runs at an average of 25.62 and had the highest score of 57 at The Oval Test.

Despite putting up a mediocre showcase, Karun Nair's gritty 57 at the Oval will be remembered, as he put up key runs on the scoreboard despite sustaining a broken finger.