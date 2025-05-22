Jaiswal to Quit Rajasthan Royals? KKR Fans Invite Him After Yashasvi's Cryptic Insta Post Goes Viral

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had an IPL season to remember, amassing 559 runs in 14 games. His runs came at a stupendous strike rate of 159.71. But despite his good work, Rajasthan could not make the playoffs. Multiple reports confirm that the franchise may look to make a number of changes ahead of the next IPL season.

Now that Rajasthan's season is over, the opener came up with a post - which came across as cryptic. Jaiswal thanked the Royals, hoping to continue the good journey. He also mentioned his next challenge that will be to play for India.

‘Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything’ - Jaiswal's Insta Post

"Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but continue to be grateful for our journey together. On to the next challenge 🇮🇳 and whatever the future brings YBJ 64," Jaiswal wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Royals finished in the ninth spot, just ahead of Chennai Super Kings - who had an equally poor season.

Now that Jaiswal has thanked the Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders' fans have urged him to join the franchise.

What's Next For Jaiswal?

Meanwhile, in case Jaiswal joins Kolkata - it will be a major boost for them. But while that happens or not remains to be seen, Jaiswal would be off to England for the upcoming five-match Test series. He would in all probability open the innings. He would be a key member of the Indian team.