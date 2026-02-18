Updated 18 February 2026 at 12:32 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Script History, Beat Bengal To Enter First-Ever Ranji Trophy Final
Ranji Trophy Final: In a stunning result, Jammu and Kashmir beat Bengal to make it to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final.
Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir have scripted history by beating Bengal and making it to their maiden Ranji Trophy final. The J&K team played out of their skins to turn the game on it's head and win it after having conceded a first-inning lead. Jammu and Kashmir won the match by six wickets to reach the summit clash. Auqib Nabi Dar, who picked up nine wickets in the match, was the Player of the match. There is no doubt that this happens to be a landmark win for Jammu and Kashmir.
How J&K Won
After put in to bat first by J&K, Bengal posted 328 in their first innings, powered by Sudip Kumar Gharami's gritty 146.
In response, J&K battled well to somehow reach 302, falling just 26 runs short of the lead. But with their batting they ensured they were still in the game.
The first innings was dominated by a masterclass from veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, who dismantled the J&K line-up with career-best figures of 8/90.
But then, the J&K pace battery produced a clinical display of seam bowling, triggering a collapse. Bengal were shot out for merely 99 runs in their second essay.
Chasing a tricky 126-run target on a Day 4 pitch to win, J&K gunned down the target with six wickets in hand.
Reliving J&K's Season
By no stretch of imagination has it been an easy season for them. Throughout the season, they played an aggressive brand of cricket which worked for them. Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, and Yudhvir Singh Charak - with the ball - have fired consistently and have played a pivotal role for their side this season.
