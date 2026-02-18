Jammu & Kashmir Script History, Beat Bengal To Enter First-Ever Ranji Trophy Final

Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir have scripted history by beating Bengal and making it to their maiden Ranji Trophy final. The J&K team played out of their skins to turn the game on it's head and win it after having conceded a first-inning lead. Jammu and Kashmir won the match by six wickets to reach the summit clash. Auqib Nabi Dar, who picked up nine wickets in the match, was the Player of the match. There is no doubt that this happens to be a landmark win for Jammu and Kashmir.

How J&K Won

After put in to bat first by J&K, Bengal posted 328 in their first innings, powered by Sudip Kumar Gharami's gritty 146.

In response, J&K battled well to somehow reach 302, falling just 26 runs short of the lead. But with their batting they ensured they were still in the game.

The first innings was dominated by a masterclass from veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, who dismantled the J&K line-up with career-best figures of 8/90.

But then, the J&K pace battery produced a clinical display of seam bowling, triggering a collapse. Bengal were shot out for merely 99 runs in their second essay.

Chasing a tricky 126-run target on a Day 4 pitch to win, J&K gunned down the target with six wickets in hand.

Reliving J&K's Season